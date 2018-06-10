Pedestrian killed in Antioch hit-and-run crash

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in north suburban Antioch.

Deputies responded about 9:30 p.m. to the area near the intersection of West Grass Lake Road and North Sunset Drive and found the man suffering from critical injuries, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

He was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said. His identity hasn’t been released.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the man took off before deputies arrived at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the sheriff’s office at (847) 549-5200 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at (847) 662-2222.

In addition, all auto repair shops in the area were asked to report any suspicious damage consistent with the crash.