Pedestrian killed in Des Plaines hit-and-run crash

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

Carl Santelli, 67, was crossing the street at 10:14 p.m. in the 1000 block of Oakton Street in Des Plaines when he was hit by a westbound black 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe, according to Des Plaines police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Hyundai drove off after the crash.

Santelli, who lived in Des Plaines, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died at 10:58 p.m., authorities said. An autopsy found he died of multiple injuries from the crash and his death was ruled an accident.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call police at (847) 391-5400.