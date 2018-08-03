Person attempts robbery at Lansing bank

Someone tried to rob a bank Thursday morning in south suburban Lansing.

The attempted robbery happened at 11:12 a.m. at the First Savings Bank of Hegewisch branch at 18207 Burnham Ave. in Lansing, according to the FBI.

The suspect was described as a black male standing about 5-foot-7 and weighing about 145 pounds with a dark complexion and a small build, the FBI said. He was wearing blue jogging pants, a white T-shirt, white shoes and a light-colored, “fisherman-style” bucket hat.

Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.