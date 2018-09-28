Person found dead after shots fired at Roselle massage parlor

A person was found dead after gunfire was reported at a massage parlor early Friday near west suburban Roselle.

Authorities were called about 3:30 a.m. for reports of possible shots fired at a business at the Bella One massage parlor, 25W319 Lake St. in unincorporated Roselle, according to a statement from the DuPage County sheriff’s office. Deputies arrived to find a male dead at the scene.

While authorities did not specify whether he had been shot, the sheriff’s office referred to the case as a “possible homicide” and said it was an “isolated incident.” His age and identity were not released.

A person of interest was taken into custody and was being questioned by investigators Friday morning, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.