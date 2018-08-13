Person in custody after domestic-related shooting in Northfield

A person was arrested in connection with a domestic-related shooting Monday night in north suburban Northfield.

The shooting happened at 7:19 p.m., but it wasn’t immediately known where it took place, according to a statement from Northfield police.

A suspect was taken into custody, and there is no immediate threat to public safety, Northfield police said.

A heavy police presence on Tower Road between Hubbard and Green Bay roads in Winnetka was related to the shooting, according to Winnetka police. The scene was deemed secure after the suspect was taken into custody.

Winnetka police reported that the shooting involved a fatality, but Northfield police didn’t immediately confirm that anyone had been killed.

Significant police activity on Tower Road between Hibbard and Green Bay. Please avoid the area at this time. If you are in the area, please follow the officers' instructions. — Winnetka Police (@WinnetkaPolice) August 14, 2018

The heavy police presence in Winnetka is related to the fatal shooting that occurred in Northfield earlier today. We continue to urge everyone to avoid the area while the police handle the ongoing situation. — Winnetka Police (@WinnetkaPolice) August 14, 2018