A person was arrested in connection with a domestic-related shooting Monday night in north suburban Northfield.
The shooting happened at 7:19 p.m., but it wasn’t immediately known where it took place, according to a statement from Northfield police.
A suspect was taken into custody, and there is no immediate threat to public safety, Northfield police said.
A heavy police presence on Tower Road between Hubbard and Green Bay roads in Winnetka was related to the shooting, according to Winnetka police. The scene was deemed secure after the suspect was taken into custody.
Winnetka police reported that the shooting involved a fatality, but Northfield police didn’t immediately confirm that anyone had been killed.