Person killed in Gary shooting

A person was shot to death Sunday night in northwest Indiana.

The male, whose age was not immediately known, was shot in the 2400 block of Jennings Street in Gary, Indiana, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:15 p.m., the coroner’s office said. An autopsy found he died of gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

His identity has not been released.

Gary police did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the shooting.