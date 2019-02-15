Person robbed of ‘high value’ item during online meetup in Naperville: police

Police are searching for a robbery suspect who stole a pricy item Thursday night after using the web to arrange an in-person sale in west suburban Naperville.

At 11:12 p.m., officers responded to a call of a robbery at a parking lot near the intersection of Ridgeland Avenue and Naperville Wheaton Road, according to Naperville police.

When officers arrived, they learned the caller had arranged to meet the suspected robber online to sell an “item of high value,” police said. During the meeting, the robber implied he had a weapon before grabbing the item and running off.

The suspect never pulled out a weapon, and no one was hurt, police said.

The robber is described as a Hispanic man, thought to be in his early 20s, standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-7, weighing between 165 and 175 pounds with an athletic build and medium-length black hair, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call investigators at (630) 420-6666.