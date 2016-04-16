Person robs South Holland bank

Surveillance footage of a person suspected of robbing a bank Saturday morning in south suburban South Holland. | FBI

A person robbed a bank Saturday morning in south suburban South Holland.

At 10:25 a.m., someone robbed the First Merchants Bank at 601 E. 162nd St., according to the FBI.

The suspect is described as a white person, whose age and gender were not known, with a slender build, standing 5-foot to 5-foot-3, and wearing a black jacket, black ski mask, and black pants, the FBI said.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at (312) 421-6700.