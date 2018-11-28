Person shot by Hammond police officers pursuing stolen vehicle

A person was shot by police during a pursuit Wednesday morning in Hammond, Indiana.

About 8:45 a.m., Hammond police officers “were involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that resulted in one suspect being shot,” Hammond PD Lt. Steve Kellogg said in a statement. The shooting happened in the 7600 block of Jefferson Avenue in Hammond.

The male was taken into custody after the shooting and there was “no danger to the public,” Kellogg said. His condition was not immediately known.

Indiana State Police were called to the scene and would be handling the investigation, according to Kellogg.