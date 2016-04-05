Woman injured in Brighton Park drive-by shooting

A 37-year-old woman was shot Tuesday afternoon in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

She was walking just before 3 p.m. when a male in a passing vehicle traveling north in the 4300 block of South Talman fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

A police source said the shooting was possibly gang-related.