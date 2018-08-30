Person shot in Calumet Park

Police investigate a shooting about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, August 29, 2018 in the 11900 block of South Paulina Ave. in Calumet Park. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A person was shot Wednesday night in south suburban Calumet Park.

The shooting happened about 11:45 p.m. in the 11900 block of South Paulina Street. A person was wounded and a vehicle was struck by multiple bullets.

Chicago police and Calumet Park police were at the scene of the incident.

No further information was immediately available.