08/30/2018, 02:50am
Person shot in Calumet Park
Police investigate a shooting about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, August 29, 2018 in the 11900 block of South Paulina Ave. in Calumet Park. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times
A person was shot Wednesday night in south suburban Calumet Park.
The shooting happened about 11:45 p.m. in the 11900 block of South Paulina Street. A person was wounded and a vehicle was struck by multiple bullets.
Chicago police and Calumet Park police were at the scene of the incident.
No further information was immediately available.