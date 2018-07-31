Person shot in Skokie

A person was wounded in a shooting late Friday night in north suburban Skokie.

Authorities were called at 11:05 p.m. for reports of shots fired in the 3300 block of West Touhy Avenue in Skokie, according to a statement from Skokie police. Officers arrived to find a person with a gunshot wound.

The person was taken to a hospital and stabilized, police said. The circumstances of the shooting were not known.

Skokie police and the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force were investigating the shooting, police said. Anyone with information was asked to call police at (847) 982-5900 or the 24-hour tip line at (847) 933-8477.