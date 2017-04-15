Man, 28, shot in South Deering

A 28-year-old man was shot Saturday evening in the South Deering neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 9 p.m., the man was walking in the 9600 block of South Exchange Avenue when a group of males confronted him and someone shot him in the right leg before running away, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition, police said.