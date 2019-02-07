Our Pledge To You

02/07/2019, 04:39pm

Person shot to death in Dolton

By Sun-Times Wire
A person was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in south suburban Dolton.

The male, who hasn’t been identified, was shot at 2:21 p.m. in the 200 block of East 144th Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and pronounced dead about 2 hours later.

An autopsy conducted Thursday found he died from a gunshot wound to his abdomen, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Dolton police didn’t immediately respond to requests for additional information about the slaying.

