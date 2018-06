Person shot to death in Dolton

A person was shot and killed early Saturday in south suburban Dolton.

The person was shot in the chest at 3:55 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Sibley Boulevard, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The person was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they died at 4:48 a.m., the medical examiner’s office said. The person’s identity hasn’t been released.

Dolton police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the fatal shooting.