$4M bail for man charged with killing cousin in Elk Grove Village

Bail was set at $4 million Wednesday for a Chicago man charged with fatally shooting his cousin in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village.

Deon Moore, 36, faces one count of first-degree murder, according to Elk Grove Village police.

An employee found 33-year-old Larry Moore unresponsive in a room about 12:55 p.m. Sunday at the Motel 6 at 1000 W. Devon Ave., according to authorities. Larry Moore, whose last known address was in Chicago, was dead at the scene.

An autopsy Monday found he suffered a gunshot wound to the neck, and his death was ruled a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Investigators determined Larry Moore was in a fight with his cousin Deon Moore in the motel room, police said.

Deon Moore, a Chicago resident, appeared Wednesday at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse, where his bail was set at $4 million, according to Cook County sheriff’s office records.