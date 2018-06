Person shot to death in Forest Park

A person was shot to death early Sunday in west suburban Forest Park.

The person, who has not been identified, was shot multiple times about 4:30 a.m. in the 7200 block of Adams Street, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The person was taken to Rush Oak Park Hospital and pronounced dead a shortly after, authorities said. An autopsy Monday ruled the death a homicide.

Forest Park police were not immediately available for comment.