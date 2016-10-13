One killed, another wounded in Gary shootout

One person was killed and another wounded in a shootout early Thursday in northwest Indiana.

The two males exchanged gunfire in the 1000 block of East 21st Avenue about 4 a.m., according to Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

One of them suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:50 a.m., according to Westerfield and the Lake County (Ind.) coroner’s office. His name and age have not yet been released.

The other male suffered a gunshot wound and was hospitalized, Westerfield said.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or having information is asked to call Det. George Dickerson of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at (219) 755-3855, or the crime tip line at (866) 274-6347.