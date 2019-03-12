Person shot to death in Gary
A person was shot and killed Monday afternoon in northwest Indiana.
Officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of West 22nd Avenue in Gary at 5:43 p.m. and found the male with a gunshot wound, the Lake County Coroner’s Office said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m.
The death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said. Gary police did not immediately respond to a request for details.