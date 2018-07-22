Person shot to death in Lansing parking lot

A person was fatally wounded in a shooting early Sunday in south suburban Lansing.

Officers responded about 12:10 a.m. to a call of a female suffering from a gunshot wound at Franciscan Health Chicago Heights after a friend dropped her off, according to Lansing police.

When the officers arrived, the female had already died, police said.

Detectives later learned that she had been shot during an altercation in the parking lot of an LA Fitness gym at 17365 Torrence Ave., police said.

The fatal shooting doesn’t appear to be “a random act,” police said.

Anyone with information should call police at (708) 895-7150.