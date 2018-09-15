Person in Skokie found shot multiple times: police

A person was found with multiple gunshot wounds Friday evening in the 9400 block of LeClaire Avenue in north suburban Skokie. | Google Maps

A person was shot multiple times Friday evening in north suburban Skokie.

Officers responded to a call of shorts fired about 10:40 p.m. in the 9400 block of LeClaire Avenue, according to Skokie police.

The officers found the person with multiple gunshot wounds, and the individual was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. A preliminary investigation into the circumstances of the shooting was still being conducted.

Witnesses reportedly saw a dark-colored sedan leaving the area after the shooting. Based on current information, Skokie police do not think any threat exists to the general public.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call the Skokie Police Department at (847) 982-5900. The 24-hour Skokie Crime Tip Hotline is (847) 933-8477, and Text-A-Tip is available 24 hours a day by texting “Skokie” and the tip to 847411.