3 teens charged with robbing man on Green Line platform

Three teenagers have been charged with robbing and striking a man Sunday night on a Green Line platform on the South Side.

The three 17-year-old boys each face one felony count of robbery, and one faces an additional misdemeanor count of battery, according to Chicago Police. Their names were not released because they are juveniles.

At 8:09 p.m., the teens approached the 19-year-old man at the 35th-Bronzeville-IIT station in the first block of East 35th Street and asked him for money, police said. When the man declined, they struck him multiple times and snatched his cellphone.

They demanded he enter his password and the victim complied, police said. They ran away but were caught by Illinois Institute of Technology public safety officers.

The victim declined medical treatment, police said.

The teens were scheduled to appear in juvenile court at 1100 S. Hamilton Ave. on Monday.