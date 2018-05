Person with gun robs Grand Crossing store

A store was robbed Sunday afternoon in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

A male entered the store, showed a handgun and stole property about 2:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Stony Island, police said.

The robber then drove off in a dark colored van, police said.

No further information was available as Area Central detectives were investigating.