Phone scam targets veterans, police say

A telephone scammer claiming to work for the Department of Veterans Affair has targeted a senior citizen in the southwest suburbs, according to police.

Someone claiming to work for the VA called the senior in Palos Park and requested money to process benefits for the veteran, Palos Park police said in a statement.

The scam fools callers by manipulating caller ID to display a VA number, police said.

The scammers sometimes leave voice messages telling people to call back quickly to claim benefits they are flagged for, according to police.

When called back, targets were asked for personal information like social security numbers, birth dates and bank account numbers.

The VA states on its website that it never requests payment by phone.

Anyone who thinks they were involved in a scam was asked to alert police.