Online post leads to street racing charges against 2 in Plainfield

Police used social medial posts as evidence to press street racing charges against two men in southwest suburban Plainfield.

Paul Powell, 35, faces 15 counts of street racing and one count of child endangerment, Plainfield police said in a statement. Another man, 47-year-old Timothy Hagan, was charged with one count of street racing.

Detectives began investigating Powell and Hagan in mid-August after evidence of street racing was found on social media, according to police. They were arrested Friday morning.

Powell, who faces 16 charges and lives in Plainfield, was held in lieu of $40,000 bail at Will County Jail, according to court records. Hagan, of Darien, was handed a $5,000 bail.

Both men were scheduled to appear in court again on Monday. Police said the investigation was ongoing.