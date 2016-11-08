Man shot, hit by vehicle in Humboldt Park

A man was in critical condition after he was shot and hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 26-year-old was outside at 6:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Monticello when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the wrist, according to Chicago Police. While he was running away, he was also struck by a vehicle.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.