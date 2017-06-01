Teen killed, 2 wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

A 17-year-old boy was slain and two people were wounded in a Humboldt Park neighborhood shooting Thursday evening on the West Side.

About 6:15 p.m., the three were standing outside in the 1100 block of North Hamlin Avenue when a dark-colored car pulled up, two people got out and they started shooting at the group, according to Chicago Police.

The teen, Davion Tony, was shot in the head, and he died at Mount Sinai Hospital at 7 p.m., authorities said. He lived in the neighborhood, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Friday found he died of multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office said.

A 24-year-old man shot in the left leg and side was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, along with a 33-year-old woman in good condition with an ankle wound, police said.

No one was in custody for the shooting as of Friday morning.