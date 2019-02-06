Police asking for public’s help with investigations of I-57 shootings

Illinois State Police officials are seeking information about a pair of shootings Monday on Interstate 57 that left a man dead and three other people hurt.

The first shooting left three people wounded as they rode in a vehicle about 4:05 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 127th Street, according to Illinois State Police. They were all taken to hospitals for treatment.

Among the victims were a 38-year-old man, a 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy, state police said. An 8-year-old girl who was riding in the vehicle was also taken to a hospital as a precaution, but she wasn’t shot.

The man remains hospitalized in critical-but-stable condition, while the others have been treated and released, state police said.

The other shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 near Cicero Avenue, state police said. Officers responding to what appeared to be a single-vehicle crash found a 55-year-old shot to death in the vehicles’s driver’s seat.

An autopsy Tuesday found she died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head, and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The U.S. Postal Service identified the woman as Tamara Clayton-Shelton, a mail handler at the Chicago International Military Service Center. She worked for the postal service since 1993.

State police said the shootings don’t appear to be connected.

Anyone with information about either of the shootings should call state police at (847) 294-4400. Tipsters can remain anonymous.