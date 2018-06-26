Police called after off-duty cop spotted with gun in Evanston YMCA locker room

Police responded to a call of a man with a gun Monday morning in an Evanston YMCA locker room, only to find out the person was an off-duty officer.

The man was spotted with the handgun about 8 a.m. in the locker room at the McGaw YMCA at 1000 Grove St., according to Evanston police.

Officers went to the YMCA almost an hour later, but the man had already left, police said. They later learned the man was an off-duty officer from another jurisdiction.

A police statement about the incident said “no crime was committed,” but went on to say concealed carry holders are not allowed to bring guns into the YMCA and those who do are subject to criminal charges.

No one was in custody Tuesday night.