Police continue to investigate after vehicle shot at in Naperville

Police are continuing to investigate after a vehicle was shot at Friday evening in west suburban Naperville.

At 6:34 p.m., officers responded to the reports of shots fired in the 100 block of East Bailey Road, according to Naperville police. After arriving, officers learned someone shot a gun and struck a parked vehicle.

The parked vehicle was occupied at the time, but no one was injured, police said. Authorities did not say how many people were in the vehicle when it was struck.

The shooting does not seem to be random, police said after a preliminary investigation. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to called police at (630) 420-6666.