Police: Girl sexually assaulted while taking out garbage in Greater Grand Crossing

Chicago Police are searching for a male who sexually assaulted a girl while she was taking out the garbage Tuesday afternoon in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

At 4:17 p.m., the male walked up to the girl as she was taking out the garbage at the side of a building in the 6400 block of South King Drive, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

He grabbed the girl from behind and fondled her, police said. When she broke away, ran and called for help, the suspect ran northbound on Calumet toward 63rd Street.

He is described as a male with a dark complexion, wearing a multi-colored skull cap, a black jacket, black pants, black boots or shoes and red mittens, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Special Investigations Unit Detectives at (312) 492-3810.