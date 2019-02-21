Police investigate double homicide in Gary

A man and a woman were found dead in what officials are calling a double homicide Wednesday night inside an apartment in Gary, Indiana.

Police were called at 8:41 p.m. for reports of dead bodies in the 400 block of Johnson Street, according to a statement from Gary police.

A landlord had entered the apartment to complete some work and found the 55-year-old man and 48-year-old woman dead inside, police said.

The Lake County coroner’s office did not specify a cause of death for either victim.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Det. Edward Gonzalez with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at (219) 755-3855.

Tips can also be submitted to the Crime Tip Line at (866) 274-6947.