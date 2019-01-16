Police investigate mom accused of dragging son by hair through Aurora hospital

Still from a Facebook video allegedly showing a woman dragging her 5-year-old son by the hair at Rush Copley Medial Center in Aurora.

Police in Aurora are investigating a mother who was videotaped dragging her son by his hair Monday afternoon at a hospital in the western suburb.

Officers went to the hospital about 4:40 p.m. for a call of possible child abuse at Rush Copley Medical Center, according to Aurora police.

Investigators identified the woman and the 5-year-old boy in the video posted online and are continuing to look into the incident, police said.

Though no charges have been filed as of Tuesday night, the boy in the video and a 2-year-old child are now staying with a relative.