Police investigate shot fired in Aurora

Police are looking for the person who shot a vehicle Thursday afternoon in west suburban Aurora.

An 18-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were sitting in a parked vehicle about 12:50 pm. In the 900 block of Fulton Street in Aurora when a black car drove up behind them and someone inside fired a gunshot, according to a statement from Aurora police. The shot hit the vehicle, but the man and the woman were not injured.

The newer model black car, possibly a Nissan Altima or something similar, then drove off north on Ohio Street before turning east onto Kane Street, police said.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information to call investigators at (630) 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.