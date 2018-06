Police investigating possible murder-suicide in Orland Park

Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that took place Sunday in southwest suburban Orland Park.

Officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a P.F. Chang’s restaurant in the 14000 block of LaGrange Road, according to Orland Park police.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the incident was a murder-suicide, police said.

The police department could not be immediately reached for more information.