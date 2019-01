Police investigating shots fired in Elgin

Police were investigating a call of shots fired early Sunday in northwest suburban Elgin.

Just before 1 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of Enterprise Street, according to Elgin police.

No one was struck by any bullets but evidence of a shooting was found at the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The Elgin police Gang Unit was investigating. Anyone with information was asked to contact (847) 695-4195 or send a tip to ELGINPD by texting 847-411.