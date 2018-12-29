Person shot by police in Glendale Heights

A person holding knives was shot by police early Saturday in northwest suburban Glendale Heights.

Glendale Heights police officers responded at 1:06 a.m. to the first block of Joseph Lane for a report of a domestic disturbance inside a home, where they confronted a male holding two knives, Glendale Heights police said in a statement.

“The subject did not comply with commands to drop the knives and was subsequently shot by police,” according to the statement.

He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The shooting was under investigation by the DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force, police said. No charges have been filed.