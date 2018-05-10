Police looking for man who tried to kidnap girl in Fernwood

Police are looking for a man who tried to kidnap a girl walking to school Wednesday morning in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The girl was walking to Percy L. Julian High School when a man drove up and attempted to lure her into his gray Dodge Caravan about 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of West 101st Street and South Union Avenue, Chicago Police said.

The man, who was described as being in his early 20s, told the girl “You’re so pretty, why don’t you get in the car and I’ll drive you to school.”

The girl approached another student who was also walking to school and the man drove away, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives (312) 747-8271.