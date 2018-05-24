Police looking for person who fired shots in Aurora

Police are looking for information on a shooting Monday night in west suburban Aurora.

At 7:07 p.m., someone fired shots in the 700 block of George Avenue. No one was injured and nothing was hit by the bullet, according to Aurora Police.

Witnesses said they saw a dark red or maroon car, possibly a Ford Taurus or similar, speeding away from the scene right after the shooting. The car headed west on George Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aurora Police investigations unit (630) 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.