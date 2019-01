Man found shot to death in Englewood

A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in an Englewood neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 2:15 p.m and found the 29-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest in the 7000 block of South Parnell, according to Chicago Police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His name has not been released, pending notification of his family.