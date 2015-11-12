Police: Man exposed himself to teenage girls in Kenwood

Police are looking for a man who exposed himself to teenage girls and tried to lure them to a vehicle on two separate occasions over the past two months in the Kenwood neighborhood on the South Side.

In both instances, multiple female high school students were walking to school when they saw a man sitting in a black car exposing himself, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. He made eye contact with the girls and tried to get them to come over to the car.

The most recent incident happened about 9:40 a.m. Oct. 27 in the 1000 block of East 47th Street, police said. The first incident occurred about 7:40 a.m. Sept. 25 in the 1300 block of East 47th.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-11, 180-pound black man between 20 and 30 years old, police said. He has brown eyes, short black hair and a medium-to-dark complexion. The car he was in was described as a black four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.