Video seems to show man being fatally shot in North Lawndale

A video posted online appears to show the fatal shooting of a North Lawndale man; the video also shows this image of a car driving away, apparently captured by the victim as he lay on the ground. | Screenshot

A man was found fatally shot in the North Lawndale neighborhood Wednesday night, and a video circulating online appears to show the moments just before and after he was shot.

About 8:45 p.m., 28-year-old Antonio Perkins was found face-down with gunshot wounds to the neck and head in a vacant lot in the 1600 block of South Drake, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:07 p.m., authorities said. He lived in the 3500 block of West 12th Place.

The video, posted by the New York-based website MediaTakeOut.com, claims that Perkins, also known as Cicero Yayo, was taking a Facebook Live video of himself partying with friends.

On the video, he is drinking from a plastic bottle and looking around. He sees a car drive by once, then return.

The video clearly contains the sound of gunshots. The camera falls to the ground, then is raised again to catch a fleeting image of the car driving away. It falls to the ground again, coming to rest in what looks like bloody grass. The screen goes black, though people can be heard in the background screaming and calling for an ambulance.

The video had been viewed more than 263,000 times and shared nearly 7,000 times on Facebook as of Thursday morning.

Perkins, a convicted felon, was on a list of people the Chicago Police Department deems to be at risk of becoming a victim of a shooting or committing a shooting, said Anthony Guglielmi, chief spokesman for the department.

In May 2012, Perkins was sentenced to four years in prison for dealing heroin, records show. He was paroled in 2014.

Police said he is a documented gang member.

It was at least the second time a shooting in Chicago had gained notoriety after being captured live online.

On March 31, Brian Fields, a convicted murderer, was shot and critically wounded near 56th and Hoyne in Englewood while he live-streamed video on Facebook.

“I need somewhere to duck and hide for cover,” Fields says on the video before the shots ring out.

His cell-phone camera caught a glimpse of the shooter standing over him and repeatedly firing a gun. The video went viral.