Police: Man groped woman who was jogging in Albany Park

Chicago Police are searching for a man who groped a woman while she was jogging in the Albany Park neighborhood Sunday morning on the Northwest Side.

About 7:15 a.m., she was running east on Sunnyside Avenue when the man grabbed her as she approached Kedzie, according to a community alert from 17th District police. He then ran away north through the alley west of Kedzie.

The man was at least 6 feet tall with an athletic build, but police did not have a more detailed description. Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.

Police urge people not to wear headphones while running.