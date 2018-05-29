Police: Man killed parents, then himself at shared Winfield home

A 50-year-old man killed his parents last week at their shared home in west suburban Winfield before taking his own life, police said.

Between 12 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. May 20, Karl Clinkenbeard fatally attacked his parents, 77-year-old Nancy Clinkenbeard and 76-year-old Clyde Clinkenbeard, at the home in the 500 block of Jefferson Street, according to a statement from Winfield police. Karl Clinkenbeard then apparently committed suicide.

Each suffered “multiple sharp force injuries,” according to the DuPage County Coroner’s Office. The manner in which they died was not released.

Officers responded to the home the following morning when a concerned citizen looked through a window and called 911 after seeing two people inside “who appeared to be injured,” police said.

Officers found the three bodies after forcing entry to the home, police said.

An investigation found that Karl Clinkenbeard likely carried out the attack after learning that his parents planned to remove him from the home, police said.

The day before the attack, an argument involving Karl Clinkenbeard and another family member was reported to police. That family member was not in the area of Clinkenbeard’s home at the time of the attack, police said.