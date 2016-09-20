Police: Man robbed teen in Gurnee McDonald’s parking lot

Surveillance images of a man wanted for a robbery in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant in north suburban Gurnee. | Gurnee police

Police are searching for a man who reached into the passenger side of a parked car in a McDonald’s parking lot and robbed the 13-year-old inside earlier this month in north suburban Gurnee.

The man, thought to be in his early 20s, reached into the vehicle and swiped cash from the teen about 2:15 p.m. Sept. 6 outside the restaurant at 5555 Rte. 132 in Gurnee, according to a statement from Gurnee police.

He took off eastbound on Route 132 in a dark-colored, possibly maroon minivan, which had an Illinois license plate starting with “R” and containing the numbers “674,” police said.

The robber is described as a black man about 5-foot-7 with a slim build and short hair, wearing a Cubs jersey with long tan cargo shorts; red, high-top basketball shoes, and three rings on his left hand.

Anyone with information should call police at (847) 599-7000.