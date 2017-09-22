23-year-old man attacked, shot to death in Austin

A 23-year-old man was shot to death early Friday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Donzell L. Brewster was standing outside about 12:05 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Quincy, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Another man approached, grabbed him and shot him in the head, police said. The suspect then fired multiple shots at his body before running away south on Cicero Avenue.

Brewster, who lived about four blocks from where he was shot, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:24 a.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigate.