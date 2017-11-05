A man was shot dead early Sunday in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 1:24 a.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 10500 block of South Green found 26-year-old Alonte Barber in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Barber was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. He lived in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated the shooting.