Police: Man shot to death in Austin

A man was fatally shot Tuesday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said.

The 32-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the torso about 10:20 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Washington, according to Chicago Police.

A relative then drove him to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.