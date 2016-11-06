Man shot to death in Longwood Manor

A man was shot to death Saturday night in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

Adama Moye, 22, was sitting in a car about 10 p.m. parked in the first block of West 98th Street when a dark vehicle pulled alongside and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Moye, of the 4900 block of South Dorchester, was shot in the chest and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 10:41 p.m., according to police and the medical examiner’s office.