Police: Man stabbed another driver in road-rage incident on I-290

A man has been charged with stabbing another driver during a road-rage incident last week on I-290 in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village.

Daniel Amezcua, 25, faces one count of battery, according to Illinois State Police.

About 4 p.m. Friday, Amezcua pulled up to another vehicle and began yelling at the driver on southbound I-290 north of Biesterfield Road, police said. Amezcua then pulled in front of the victim’s vehicle and stopped in the lane of traffic, stopping the victim’s vehicle.

Amezcua immediately got out of his vehicle and confronted the other driver inside his vehicle, police said. He punched the victim in the face and head multiple times, then grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim once in the chest.

The victim drove away from the scene, but Amezcua followed the victim to Elk Grove Village, police said. The victim pulled into a gas station and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Amezcua, of Rolling Meadows, was released on a personal recognizance bond, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call ISP at (847) 294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.